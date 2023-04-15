In match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 16, Sunday. Mumbai Indians have finally found their way back to track after loss in the first two games. Although the win came in the last ball of a game that seemed like sealed for MI at one stage, yet they now have two points on the board to build on. While Rohit Sharma getting a fifty is a massive positive for them. Suryakumar Yadav doesn't seem to be anywhere near his original batting form. Cameron Green also seems to be struggling to find his batting position. Only consistency is getting shown by Tilak Varma. Bowling also has several areas to improve. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks MI to Beat KKR in IPL 2023 Match 22.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, have shown mixed performances till now. What has worked for them till now is their fight and resilience and the ability to score big without contribution from their main man, Andre Russell. But all said and done, the big man doesn't seem to hit the ball very well and top order is yet to fire consistently. Considering the high scoring nature of Wankhede and the extra bouncer on offer, Jason Roy might be an option they can go to at some point, KKR's bowling plans needs to get revisited too as they are getting over reliant on their spin department.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium during MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match. (Source: Accuweather.com)

Fans planning to visit the Wankhede Stadium and also fans who are looking forward for their team to get important two points on April 16 has enough reasons to get excited as there is no chance of rain during the game. The temperature will range between 32-35 degrees during the game with it being gradually cooler as the sun sets. The humidity will range between 40-53%. Players will need to hydrate themselves regularly as it is a day game. Fastest Ball in IPL 2023: Top Bowlers to Clock the Highest Speeds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has high red soil content. So it is expected that the pitch will have more pace and bounce in it. Although the true nature of the deck and short boundaries means, the big hitters of both sides will get good value out of their strokes. Spinners can come into play in the middle since it is a day game and the pitch will be exposed to the heat.

