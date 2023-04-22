The second game of the weekend double-header sees the Mumbai Indians taking on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, looking to continue their winning run. Mumbai started off on a poor note with back-to-back losses but a change in the game plan and personnel has seen them claim a hat-trick of victories and climb up the ladder in the points table. It's early days in the campaign and most teams are close by in terms of points hence it is imperative for Mumbai to continue with this winning momentum. Opponents, Punjab head into the game on the back of a loss against Bangalore, a game they feel they should have won. Their away form has historically been poor which poses a further challenge. Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 31 in Mumbai.

Jofra Archer is still not fit and will not be part of the match-day squad. Mumbai is likely to field an unchanged lineup with Piyush Chawla as the impact player. Arjun Tendulkar has not bowled much so far but has looked good in whatever little he has featured in. Cameron Green finally delivered with the bat for Mumbai with a quick-fire 64 in the last game and it will be interesting to see if he can build on that.

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to return for Punjab and that should lift the spirit of the squad. His absence in the top order has had an impact on the batting unit, lowering their performance level. Sikandar Raza was dropped versus RCB but is likely to return in place of Matt Short. Prabhsimran Singh is likely to continue as an impact substitute after his quick-fire 46 versus RCB.

When Is MI vs PBKS Match 31 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next match in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs PBKS Match 31 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between MI and PBKS will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs PBKS Match 31 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match. It should be a high-scoring contest with Mumbai winning this game at the end.

