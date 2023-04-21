The Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings matches have always been exciting since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the upcoming match between the two sides promises to be another mouth-watering clash. In match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI) get ready to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home turf, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai on April 22, 2023. After a shaky start in their IPL 2023 campaign, Mumbai Indians have finally found their rhythm. The Rohit Sharma-led unit has so far registered three wins out of the five matches that they played and are currently placed in the sixth spot. Their latest win came during the match against Sunriser Hyderabad. Batting first, Mumbai made 192 runs in their first innings with Australian star all-rounder, Cameron Green, top scoring (64 runs from 40 balls). Defending 193, Mumbai bowlers, especially Jason Behrendorff (2-fer), Riley Meredith (2-fer) and Piyush Chawla (2-fer) did well to restrict Hyderabad to 178, thus winning the match by 14 runs. With this win, Mumbai secured their third win of the season. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are proving to be inconsistent. The Shikhar Dhawan led-side, which is currently placed seventh after winning three and losing three games, are coming into the match after a slim loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Opting to field first, Punjab bowlers were unsuccessful in their pursuit of restricting RCB to a below par total as the Virat Kohli-starring side raced off to a challenging total of 174 with Kohli and Faf Du Plessis putting on a dominating show. Chasing 175, Punjab batters crumbled under pressure as they lost half of their team inside 10 overs. For Punjab, only Prabhsimran Singh (46) and lower-order batter Jitesh Sharma (41) came good with the bat and that helped Punjab in getting closer to the target. Their dismissal announced the end of Punjab’s innings and they lost the match by 24 runs. Come the match number 31, Mumbai will look to record another win while Punjab will hope for a comeback.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The matches between Mumbai and Punjab have always been a close encounter with both the sides sharing the winning ratio. Out of the 29 matches played between the two sides, Mumbai have 15 times while Punjab won 14 times.

MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Tilak Varma (MI)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Cameron Green (MI)

Sikandar Raza (PBKS)

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai, on April 22 (Saturday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 in India.

MI vs PBKS Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla

Punjabs Kings: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

