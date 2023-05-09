Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home with both sides currently on 10 points each. With several sides separated by the net run rate in the points table, the winner of this evening’s blockbuster clash enters the top four. Mumbai head into the game on the back of a defeat against Chennai, a game they downed tools very early on in. It was their third defeat in the last five games which is a bit of a worry. Bangalore on the other hand have managed three wins in the same period but like Mumbai, they too tasted defeat in their last game. Both these franchisees have a plethora of stars in their ranks and should make up for the fascinating game of cricket. Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). MI vs RCB Clash Kicks Off Rohit Sharma Vs Virat Kohli Fan War on Twitter, See Reactions as Battle For IPL 2023 Playoffs Heat Up!

Nehal Wadhera scored a fifty in the last match but another batsman failed comprehensively allowing Chennai in the driver’s seat. Skipper Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs and barring a few innings, the Mumbai Indians skipper is having a season to forget. Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan are other big names who will need to play at a much higher compared to what they have done so far.

Bangalore will once again bank on Virat Kohli to get the runs in the top order as he has been playing the anchor role to near perfection. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell pose a lot of threat to Mumbai for their ability to score runs quickly. Bowling remains their area of weakness as was evident against Delhi where they did not come near defending an above-par score of 181.

When Is MI vs RCB Match 54 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-voltage clash in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 9. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs RCB Match 54 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs RCB Match 54 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the MI vs RCB match. It should be a high-scoring match with the home side claiming two crucial points here.

