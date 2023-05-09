Mumbai Indians are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9. With Mumbai and Bangalore being two of the most supported teams in the tournament, this is one of the biggest matches in IPL 2023. The match will also feature the duel between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest superstar of Indian cricket. Expectedly, a clash between the two sets of fans on Twitter has already begun. Here are a few reactions. Jofra Archer Ruled Out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians Sign Chris Jordan As His Replacement for Remainder of Tournament.

Greatest Rivalry

Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma today in the IPL! pic.twitter.com/STuqajMOWJ — IHD Fantasy Prediction (@FantasyIhd) May 9, 2023

Do it Atleast Today

Hey God Do it Atleast today and I'll forget Every bad Inning of you. #MIvsRCB #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/f0VVcEePpi — Ritika Malhotra 🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) May 9, 2023

Who Will Win?

One Comeback Please

Get Ready for Knockout Match

Get ready for the Knockout match POV it's: #MIvsRCB 🔥pic.twitter.com/PpGwyzsFDw — 𝙋𝙤𝙥𝙖 ⚡ (@ViratVirus) May 9, 2023

Interesting Request

TRP Box Will Explode

Rohit vs Virat TRP box will be explode 🤲 https://t.co/w62BjORU7r — 🅂🄾🅄🄽ᴿᵒ 🇮🇳 (@Mr_Exotic__) May 2, 2023

