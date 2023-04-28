Punjab Kings takes on Lucknow Super Giants at home in the Indian Premier League 2023 with an aim to keep in touch with the top four positions. The hosts have not been in the best of forms of late with three defeats in their last five games. They come into the contest on the back of a much-needed win over Mumbai Indians. The high-scoring match was a thrill a minute ride for the fans and Punjab did well to stay composed in the end. Opponents Lucknow will be hurting though with the way they gave up the game against Gujarat. The team was on top for more than half of the match but a poor showing with the bat towards the end cost them a win. Punjab Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 38 in Mohali.

Sam Curran starred in the win over Mumbai for Punjab as he was brilliant with both bat and ball. If the Englishman can build on to this performance and get some consistency back in his game, he will be a threat to the opposition. Shikhar Dhawan, who has been missing for the home side, is likely to be back in action against Lucknow. Pacer Arshdeep Singh will lead the attack and it will not be a surprise if he is among the wickets again.

The Lucknow middle order collapsed poorly against Gujarat and all eyes will be on them as they look to bounce back. KL Rahul may have got a fifty in the last game but his strike rate was a cause of concern. The team will need to attack from the onset and get themselves in a commanding position in the powerplays.

When Is PBKS vs LSG Match 38 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28. the game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs LSG Match 38 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs LSG Match 38 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the LSG vs PBKS match. Punjab at home will fancy themselves getting a win this evening over Lucknow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).