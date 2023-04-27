In match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, we are going to see Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a reverse fixture at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023, Friday. It is a clash of the mid-place table teams. The first meeting between the two sides at this year’s IPL ended in a victory for the Punjab. However, time will only tell, whether the upcoming match between Punjab and Lucknow will see a new team emerge victorious or not. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. 'Sad to Leave the Team at This Point' Washington Sundar Reacts As He Bids Farewell to SRH Teammates After Being Ruled Out of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

On one hand, inconsistent Punjab are sitting in the seventh place after registering four wins and three points with eight points. The Shikhar Dhawan returned to winning ways in their last match when they beat Mumbai Indians to secure their fourth win of the season. Batting first, Punjab posted 214 on board on account of Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran’s splendid knocks. Defending 215, India pacer, Arshdeep Singh scalped a match-winning four-fer (4/29) that saw the back of Mumbai’s batters. He along with others combined to bundle out Mumbai for 201.

On the other hand, Lucknow are doing pretty decent in their 2023 IPL campaign, the KL Rahul-led unit has registered four wins and three losses out of the seven games they played and thus is sitting in the fourth place with eight points. The team endured a loss in their last fixture wherein Gujarat Titans beat them by 7 wickets. Bowling first, Lucknow bowlers did well to restrict Gujarat to a modest score of 135, despite some valiant knocks from Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha. Chasing 136, Gujarat bowlers ran through Lucknow’s batting order to leave them reeling under pressure. With only KL Rahul managing to top score (64), Lucknow could only manage 128 on board as Gujarat won the match narrowly. The upcoming match between Punjab and Lucknow provides both the teams with a chance to secure their next win of the season. Washington Sundar Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Hamstring Injury, Confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Punjab and Lucknow have played against each other two times with both winning one time.

PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Avesh Khan (LSG)

PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, in Mohali, on April 28 (Friday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 in India. IPL 2023: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy Dedicates Match-Winning Performance Against RCB to His Newborn Son.

PBKS vs LSG Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Matt Short, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Kurnal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh

