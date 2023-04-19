It is the clash of the two best teams in the Indian Premier League so far – the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants and the game is generating a lot of buzzes. Rajasthan with four wins out of five are currently leading the charts but that could change if they lose to Lucknow this evening. It is also the first time an IPL game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur this season and Rajasthan will be eager to make their home conditions count. For the hosts, their performance is on par with last season so far and credit must be given to the team management for this. Opponents Lucknow have been decent as well but they come into the game on the back of a defeat against Punjab. Rajasthan Royals versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RR vs LSG, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Skipper Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock against the mighty Gujarat Titans in the last game and his form so far has been brilliant. Shimron Hetmyer played a match-winning innings in the previous game as well and in addition to the duo, the team also has Jos Butler and Yashasvi Jaiswal which makes them a batting powerhouse. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will enjoy bowling on the Jaipur track as it offers something for the spinners.

KL Rahul scored a half-century versus Punjab but the team on a whole struggled with the bat. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran will have to be on top of their game if they are to beat a quality side like Rajasthan. Krunal Pandya has been struggling a bit with his economy rate this season and he will need to work on this aspect.

