In match number 26 of the Indian Premier (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals cross swords against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19, 2023, Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals have been in superb form this IPL, the table toppers have registered four wins out of five games. Their top-order batters are in great touch as Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson are performing brilliantly with the bat. As far as their pick of the bowlers is concerned, they have bowlers in the ranks of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal who have been doing the job of picking up wickets. They will be heading into the clash with high confidence especially after having beaten Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and, Delhi Capitals in their previous games. 'We Want Dhoni' Chants Echo Throughout M Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Show Love for MS Dhoni During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

If it comes to Lucknow Super Giants, they are doing decently after having won three and lost two games. The team is currently sitting in the second position with six points. Their batters especially KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, and, Nicholas Pooran are in great form. While in their bowling department, Mark Wood is the number one performer. Lucknow will be aiming to make a comeback in this game after having lost the match against Punjab.

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Rajasthan played against Lucknow two times and also registering wins on two occasions.

RR vs LSG Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Kyler Mayers (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Mark Wood (LSG)

RR vs LSG Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium, in Jaipur, on April 19 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Shivam Dube Smashes 25-Ball Half-Century, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

RR vs LSG Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs LSG Match Number 26 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs LSG Match Number 26 in India.

RR vs LSG Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson©(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat

