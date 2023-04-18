Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh on April 19, 2023, Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals look one of the formidable sides of the 2023 IPL after having registered four wins out of five games. The Sanju Samson-led unit are well placed atop the table with their four wins. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants won three matches out of their five games this season. They are also well placed in the second position with six points. Coming into the match, both the teams look strong and are well balanced. This is a match between the top two sides of the IPL. Overall, this match promises to be exciting as both the teams have the aggression to stamp their authority. The fans will get to see the two sides battle it out between each other to impose their control on the IPL points table. MS Dhoni To Get Banned in IPL 2023? Virender Sehwag Feels MSD Will Be Banned if CSK Bowlers Don't Buck Up.

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected Weather at Sawai Mansingh Stadium during RR VS LSG IPL 2023 clash. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Sanju Samson and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RR and LSG is good with the temperature expected to be around 24-38 degrees Celsius.

Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between RR and LSG is a balanced one with the bowlers bowling with the new ball may receive some hint of movement towards the front. For batters, they will just have to wait and get set, once done that they will get plenty of runs.

