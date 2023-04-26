Royal Challengers Bangalore have started to gain some momentum in this season’s Indian Premier League with two wins on the bounce. Victories over Punjab and Rajasthan have given the side the lift they had been looking for after a few wobbles. The last match versus Rajasthan showcased the team’s bowling prowess and that they can deliver under pressure as they defended 189. Next up for them is a home game against Kolkata and a win here should see them into the top four. Opponents Kolkata are in a bad run of form with three defeats in a row that has dealt a blow to their chances of making it to the knockout stage. They need an away victory here and must lift their game. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 36.

Faf du Plessis has been the standout performer with the bat for Bangalore and it will not be a surprise if the RCB skipper scores big again. Glenn Maxwell hit a 44 ball 77 to rip apart the Rajasthan attack and he has been playing the role of pinch hitter to perfection. With Virat Kohli also amongst the runs, Bangalore look in a great position.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been largely ineffective so far for Kolkata and that has had an impact on their performance. In Jason Roy and Rinku Singh, their middle order has two big hitters and if Venkatesh Iyer can get going in the powerplays, the team should score big once again. It is primarily their bowling which seems to be an issue at the moment.

When Is RCB vs KKR Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming game of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs KKR Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between RCB and KKR will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs KKR Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Bangalore at home will have enough firepower to get the better of Kolkata and claim crucial two points.

