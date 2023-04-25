In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 36, Royal Challengers Bangalore host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. This will be the eighth game of the season for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 36 in Bengaluru.

After two fabulous wins, KKR have lost momentum and now have faced defeats in four back-to-back matches. RCB, on the other hand, come into the match with two consecutive wins. The clash promises to be an entertaining one as two famous teams collide. RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for RCB vs KKR fantasy team.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Nitish Rana (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Jason Roy (KKR) can be picked as batsmen in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 team.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the RCB vs KKR we will go with three all-rounders.Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Andre Russell (KKR) can be picked in your RCB vs KKR fantasy team. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat KKR in IPL 2023 Match 36.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (RCB) can be the lone bowler in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RCB vs KKR, whereas Mohammed Siraj (RCB) could be selected as the vice-captain.

