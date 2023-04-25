In the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 26, 2023, Wednesday, in Bengaluru. The home side (RCB) has won four games out of the seven games that they played and when they take on KKR on their home soil, they will be looking to secure their fifth win of the season. So far, their home has been a fortress for them as they triumphed at their home three times out of the five games. The Faf Du Plessis-led unit has three prime batters who have been performing exceptionally well, except for the middle and lower-order batters. Their bowling has also been a cause for concern as only Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball this season. The visitors (Kolkata), on the other hand, have not been up to the mark as the Nitish Rana led-team managed to secure just two wins out of the seven games that they played. The team came so close to winning so many games but could not hold their nerves in crucial moments, thus they are finding themselves struggling to win. The unit collectively failed. The upcoming match will see both the sides scoring many runs as the boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy stadium are short and this would make if difficult to stop leakage of runs. David Warner Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2023 game between RCB and KKR. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Faf Du Plessis and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RCB and KKR is good with the temperature expected to be around 21-31 degrees Celsius. IPL 2023: David Warner Lauds Delhi Capitals Bowlers After Victory Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between RCB and KKR is made purely for the batsman. Batters can start hitting through the line from the start of the innings as the ball will be coming nicely onto the bat. Undoubtedly, another run-scoring feast is on the cards.

