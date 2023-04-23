Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the weekend double header in the Indian Premier League 2023. Bangalore, like previous seasons, have not been able to get a string of victories under their belt so far. They head into the contest on the back of a crucial win over Punjab but it would have been a lot better had they not thrown away their game against Chennai. The squad has some of the biggest names in the game and individual brilliance has been getting them victories so far. Opponents Rajasthan Royals are top of the points table and saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a loss suffered at the hands of Lucknow in their previous match. On a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy track, it is certainly a battle of the equals. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB Players Set to Wear Green Jerseys Made of Recycled Waste in 'Green Game' Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

The home team’s strength lies in their opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis with both scoring consistently this season. Faf du Plessis will continue as the impact player with Virat leading the side on the field. Mohammed Siraj in the powerplays has rarely let the opposition team attack and his duel with the Rajasthan top order should make up for interesting viewing.

Devdutt Padikkal was drafted as an impact player in the previous game for Rajasthan and he is likely to continue in the same role. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal had been quiet for some time in the league but both got some runs against Lucknow although it was not enough in the end. Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma with the new bowl should extract some swing and keep Bangalore in check.

When Is RCB vs RR Match 32 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The game has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).