In match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash with table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2022, Sunday. RCB are heading into the game full of confidence after having registered their third win of the season. The Faf du Plessis-led unit has played six games, winning three and losing the remaining three. For the last few matches, it has been noticed that their top-order batters are performing at their best with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and, Faf Du Plessis doing the majority of the run scoring. While their bowlers, except Mohammed Siraj, have struggled to stop leaking runs and this proved to be too costly for the side while batting first. Moreover, the venue at the Chinnaswamy stadium has proved to be a batter’s playground with both teams – teams batting first and teams chasing – scoring too many runs during their innings. The match against Rajasthan will see RCB sporting green jerseys in a bid to support the environment cause. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

The table toppers, Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are going into the match after having suffered a 10-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. The match between Rajasthan and Lucknow saw Lucknow posting a competitive total of 154 because of their batter, Kyle Mayer’s scintillating knock of 51. Rajasthan bowlers, especially Trent Boult (1 wicket), Ravichandran Ashwin (2-fer), Yuzvendra Chahal (1 scalp) and Sandeep Sharma (1 wicket) did well to restrict Lucknow to a below-par score, but Mayers’ magnificent knock helped Lucknow reach a safe total. Batting, at times, has been a cause of concern for Rajasthan, and it was evident during the match against Lucknow, wherein the batters failed to come good with the bat as no batters other than Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler had scored more than 44.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The matches between Bangalore and Rajasthan have always been close encounters, with both sides sharing the winning ratio. Out of the 28 matches played between the two sides, Bangalore emerged victorious 13 times, while Rajasthan were triumphant 12 times, and the remaining matches ended in a no result.

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 23 (Sunday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

