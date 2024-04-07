Lucknow Super Giants will be looking for their third win on the bounce when they take on the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium. The team started off on a sour note with a loss against the Rajasthan Royals but there has been no looking back since. Victory against Punjab was followed by an important win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. These positive results have seen them move to fourth in the rankings and they will hope to consolidate further. Opponents Gujarat Titans have been inconsistent and head into the clash on the back of a defeat against the Punjab Kings. They will need to try and stich a sequence of wins and remain in the race for the top four. IPL 2024: Sourav Ganguly Reprehends Fans for Booing Hardik Pandya, Says ‘Not His Fault if Named Mumbai Indians Captain’.

Mayank Yadav has been making waves in the league for his impressive performances for Lucknow. The youngster not only bowls at breathtaking speed but is a wicket taker. He will tough to get away for the Gujarat batters. In terms of batting, the likes of Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran will be under the spotlight again.

David Miller missed the last game for the Titans owing to fitness issues and looks like he is set to miss today’s clash as well. Kane Williamson should continue to keep his spot in the playing eleven. Rahul Tewatia is being used as a specialist batsman and he may come on as an impact sub against Lucknow.

When Is LSG vs GT Match 21 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 on April 8. The LSG vs GT match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunrisers Hyderabad All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of IPL 2024 Due to Injury.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs GT Match 21 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The LSG vs GT live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for LSG vs GT in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs GT Match 21 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match. Lucknow have momentum with them and they should secure another victory on the bounce.

