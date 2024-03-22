IPL 2024 Schedule: Biggest T20 league in the world- Indian Premier League (IPL)- is here. The IPL season 17 or IPL 2024 kicks-off after an opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. As of now, the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches has been released only. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaited the Election Commission of India’s announcement for Lok Sabha election dates in the country. Now that the election dates are out, BCCI will soon release the IPL 2024 full schedule. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2024 schedule in PDF format here for free. Scroll down to get IPL 2024 full schedule with time table and venue details. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Like last two seasons, a total of ten teams will take part in the Indian Premier League 2024. The teams are divided into two groups of five each. Teams will play other sides from the same group once. And will face teams from the other group twice (home and away). Though there won’t be separate points tables for the groups and teams will be placed on a common standings. The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17

IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 22 Mar CSK vs RCB 8:00 Chennai 23 Mar PBKS vs DC 3:30 PM Mohali KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM Kolkata 24 Mar RR vs LSG 3:30 PM Jaipur GT vs MI 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 25 Mar RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Bengaluru 26 Mar CSK vs GT 7:30 PM Chennai 27 Mar SRH vs MI 7:30 PM Hyderabad 28 Mar RR vs DC 7:30 PM Jaipur 29 Mar RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM Bengaluru 30 Mar LSG vs PBKS 7:30 PM Lucknow 31 Mar GT vs SRH 3:30 PM Ahmedabad DC vs CSK 7:30 PM Vizag 1 Apr MI vs RR 7:30 PM Mumbai 2 Apr RCB vs LSG 7:30 PM Bengaluru 3 Apr DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Vizag 4 Apr GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 5 Apr SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM Hyderabad 6 Apr RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Jaipur 7 Apr MI vs DC 3:30 PM Mumbai LSG vs GT 7:30 PM Lucknow

*IPL 2024 full schedule to be updated once released

The Group A of IPL 2024 comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. In Group B, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are placed.

Chennai Super Kings come into the tournament as defending champions after having defeated Gujarat Titans in the last season’s final. CSK will be eyeing a record sixth title under the new leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced MS Dhoni as captain just a day ahead of IPL 2024.

