Mumbai, April 8: The Indian Premier League has kicked off, and it has been an enticing battle between the bat and the ball. Batters have tried hard to go after the bowlers, but it has been a tricky affair for them. Vaibhav Arora and Jofra Archer, who have stood out with some sizzling performances, are the only bowlers to register a maiden over in the ongoing season. In the history of the tournament, two bowlers are tied for the top spot while the rest follow in closely. Here is a look at bowlers who have bowled the most maiden overs in the history of the tournament. IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Final Over Blows Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defeat Mumbai Indians in High-Scoring Thriller; First Win for RCB in 10 Years at Wankhede Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH)

Bhuvneshwar, who is renowned for his swing, is the master of this feat, with a whopping 14 maiden overs in the tournament's history. He only needs one more maiden over to script the feat completely to his name.

Praveen Kumar (GL/KXIP/MI/RCB/SRH)

The former Indian pacer, Praveen Kumar, who represented several franchises during his stint in the IPL, is level with Bhuvneshwar for the record of bowling most maiden overs in the IPL. In 119 matches he bowled 14 maiden overs.

Trent Boult (DC/KKR/MI/RR/SRH)

The seasoned left-arm pacer has had a stellar run in the IPL. Currently a part of the Mumbai Indians squad, Boult has 11 maiden overs to his name in the history of the cash-rich league. Hardik Pandya Completes 200 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Irfan Pathan (DC/KKR/MI/RR/SRH)

The former all-rounder, who played for different franchises during his time in the IPL, bowled 10 maiden overs in the tournament, the fourth-highest by any bowler.

Dhawal Kulkarni (GL/MI/RR)

The former India quick Dhawal Kulkarni, who played for three franchises in the IPL, has bowled eight maiden overs in the tournament and occupies the fifth spot in the list.