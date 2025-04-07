Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket on Monday.

Pandya accomplished this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium.

During the match, Pandya delivered a four-over spell of 2/45, getting wickets of Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone in quick succession.

Now in 291 matches, Pandya has taken 200 wickets. Hardik is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, with 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.00 and best figures of 5/36.

The highest T20 wickets are by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who has 635 scalps at an average of 16.8 and best figures of 6/17.

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's top taker in T20s, with 365 scalps in 315 matches at an average of 23.64 and best figures of 6/25.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. Though Phil Salt departed early, Virat (67 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) made sure MI regretted their decision as they put on a counter-attacking 91-run stand. After the dismissal of this duo, skipper Rajat Patidar (64 in 32 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (40* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) made sure that the run-rate never went down. RCB ended at 221/5.

Hardik Pandya (2/45), the skipper and Trent Boult (2/57) took two wickets but leaked runs. Vignesh Puthur got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah delivered figures of 0/29 in four overs on his comeback.

RCB needs to defend 222 runs to register their third win of IPL 2025 and their first at Wankhede Stadium against MI since IPL 2015. (ANI)

