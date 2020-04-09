Irfan Pathan's Locality in Vadodara Declared as Red Zone for Coronavirus, Twitterati Prays For Everyone's Safety and Wellness

Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared news on his social media that the locality where he lives in Baroda has been declared as 'Red Zone' for COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect in the country as close to 6,000 people have been tested positive for the virus while the death toll has risen to 169. After this news broke, netizens told the cricketer to stay safe and wished for his safety and wellness. Irfan Pathan Hits Back at Trolls After Facing Backlash for His Tweet Against People Bursting Firecrackers.

Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have been active on the social front as they have been very much involved in helping the locals during this pandemic. Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to announce the news that his neighbourhood has been declared as a red zone for Coronavirus. The former Cricket along with his family stays in Vadodara, Gujarat. ‘So the area I live in is declared #RedZone for #COVIDー19 #baroda’ the 35-year-old wrote.

So the area I live in is declared #RedZone for #COVIDー19 #baroda — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2020

As soon as he shared the news, several personalities and fans quickly responded and inquired about his health and asked him to take care of his family and said that everything will be fine soon. One of them was Chennai Super Kings batsman and former Indian teammate Suresh Raina who wrote ‘Be safe brother!! And look after your family!! Everything will be fine soon’

Be safe brother !! And look after your family 🙏🙏!! Everything will be fine soon ☝️👌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 9, 2020

Stay safe Irfan. God bless . ❤️ — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) April 9, 2020

Stay safe Irfan bhai. Wishing only the best for you and the family. This too, as they say, shall pass. — RK (@RK_sports) April 9, 2020

Take care of your family and yourself & stay safe @IrfanPathan! 🙏🏽 — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) April 9, 2020

Speaking of the impact of coronavirus in the state of Gujarat, a total of 179 confirmed positive cases have been recorded. Out of the 179, 25 people have recovered while 16 have lost their lives in the battle against the deadly virus.