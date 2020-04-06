Irfan Pathan Hits Back at Trolls After Facing Backlash for His Tweet Against People Bursting Firecrackers During 9 Baje 9 Minutes Event

Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Former Indian national team cricketer Irfan Pathan has not taken lightly to all the hate directed towards him after complaining about people bursting crackers during the 9baje9minute event on Sunday. The 35-year-old has hit back at the trolls with a befett8ng reply. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to light candles and diyas at nine pm for nine minutes on April 5, 2020, to show solidarity in the country’s fight against coronavirus. If MS Dhoni Is Selected Will It Be Fair for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant? Asks Irfan Pathan.

But some people started bursting crackers and Irfan Pathan has not taken a liking to this behaviour. The former Indian international criticised them as he took to Twitter tom express his displeasure. ‘It was so good until ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona’ the 35-year-old tweeted. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina Join Sports Fraternity in #9Baje9Minutes Initiative by PM Modi, Light Diyas and Candles to Show Solidarity in Fight Against Coronavirus (See Posts).

It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2020

Soon after Pathan’s tweet, the former cricketer faced a barrage of abuse on the social media platform from some users. The 35-year-old then clubbed some of those tweets and posted it on the micro-blogging site with the caption ‘We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia’

Irfan Pathan Hits Back

We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/6sT92n9HRP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

After this, a user on the platform asked Pathan to ignore these trolls to which the former Indian international replied ‘I’m not worried abt WHAT PPL WILL SAY. PPL WHO KNOW ME AWARE OF MY CHARACTER But HATE has to stop.’

Hate Has to Stop

I’m not worried abt WHAT PPL WILL SAY. PPL WHO KNOW MEAWARE OF MY CHARACTER But HATE has to stop. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

Several Indian cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar supported PM Narendra Modi’s call and came out on Sunday and lighted candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes in order to show their support to everyone who are battling against coronavirus.

Irfan Pathan has been involved in a lot of social activities as the former cricket is doing his bit to help the society during these testing time. Last month, Irfan Patna and his brother Yusuf donated around 4000 masks to the needy amid the coronavirus outbreak.