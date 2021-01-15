Delhi and Kerala meet in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 trophy. Both the teams have played two games each thus far. While Delhi defeated Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh in their previous matches, Kerala emerged victorious against Puducherry and Mumbai. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Delhi vs Kerala and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf Shine As J&K Beat Uttar Pradesh by 8 Wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

The Delhi vs Kerala is an Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. S Sreesanth will once again be one of the star attraction’s of the game.

Is Delhi vs Kerala T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Delhi vs Kerala match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast Delhi vs Kerala while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma.

Kerala Squad: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Vinoop Manoharan, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind.

