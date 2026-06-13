Is India vs Afghanistan Free Live Telecast of 1st ODI 2026 Available on DD Sports?

The much-awaited first One Day International between India and Afghanistan is set to commence today, Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. As anticipation builds for this crucial series opener, a key update for Indian viewers is that the match will be aired on DD Sports, but with a asterisk. Star Sports will continue to provide the live television broadcast, while digital enthusiasts can stream the game on JioHotstar. The IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 will be available for free live telecast on DD Sports, only for DD Free Dish users. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Indian team, ranked No. 1 in ODIs, will kickstart their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Afghanistan, captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi, will be looking to make a strong statement in what marks their first bilateral ODI series against India on Indian soil.

Match Details

Detail Information Match 1st ODI, Afghanistan Tour of India 2026 Teams India vs Afghanistan Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Start Time 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST) Venue HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Captains India: Shubman Gill; Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi

Team News and Form Guide

India enters the series as the top-ranked ODI team globally, having recently won a one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this month. The Men in Blue will, however, be without star batsman Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, both sidelined due to injuries (hamstring and quadriceps strain respectively), while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for workload management. Hardik Pandya Out of India vs Afghanistan ODIs with Leg Strain.

Afghanistan, currently ranked seventh in the ICC Men's ODI rankings, will be looking to challenge the hosts with their formidable spin attack featuring the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Historically, India holds a dominant record against Afghanistan in ODIs, having won three out of their four encounters, with one match ending in a tie. Afghanistan is yet to register an ODI victory against India.

The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams aim to start the series on a winning note, despite potential rain interruptions forecasted for Dharamshala.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).