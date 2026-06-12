Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is gearing up to host the first One-Day International between India and Afghanistan tomorrow, June 13, but cricket enthusiasts face a worrying wait as unsettled weather conditions plague the region. An 'orange alert' for thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds has been issued for Friday, June 12, raising significant concerns about the smooth conduct of the highly anticipated match. India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule and Time Table in IST.

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecasted rain across the state until June 16, with a high chance of precipitation on the match day itself. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds were witnessed in Dharamshala on Thursday afternoon, further highlighting the potential for disruptions.

Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast

The forecast for today, Friday, June 12, indicates rain during the day with a 65 percent chance of precipitation, and temperatures ranging between 12°C and 17°C. Looking ahead to the match day, Saturday, June 13, the prediction remains similar, with light rain expected during the day and a 55 percent chance of showers. Temperatures are projected to be between 12°C and 18°C. A 'yellow alert' for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning will be in force from June 13 to June 16.

Despite the HPCA Stadium boasting one of the country's best drainage systems, prolonged rainfall could still lead to delays or even a curtailed fixture, dampening spirits for what promises to be an exciting clash. India ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series: Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey Included; Ishan Kishan Replaces Rishabh Pant.

Dharamshala Weather Live

Match Details

Match Information Details Teams India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Competition Afghanistan tour of India 2026 (1st ODI) Date June 13, 2026 (Saturday) Start Time (IST) 1:30 PM Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala

All eyes will now be on the weather as both teams hope for clear skies to kick off the ODI series without any interruptions. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, alongside match officials, will be closely monitoring the conditions to ensure the best possible outcome for this international fixture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).