The much-awaited one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan is set to commence today, Saturday, June 6, 2026, marking a significant red-ball encounter. The historic clash will unfold at the newly inaugurated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, and will run until June 10. This fixture is part of Afghanistan's tour of India and represents only the second time these two nations have met in the longest format of the game. India, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to dominate against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan side. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match 2026: Date, Time & Venue

The one-off Test is scheduled as follows:

Dates: June 6 - June 10, 2026

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) daily

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Is India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Available on DD Sports?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action across various platforms. For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Crucially, for DD Free Dish users, the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be available for free live telecast on DD Sports. Additionally, live streaming will be accessible via the JioHotstar app and website, though a subscription is required. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, One-Off Test 2026.

India and Afghanistan have only faced each other once in Test cricket previously, in 2018, where India secured a dominant victory by an innings and 262 runs. This one-off Test serves as an important fixture for both sides as they look to build form. India, under Shubman Gill's captaincy, will aim to fine-tune their combinations, especially after a recent home series defeat to South Africa last year. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, will seek to demonstrate their continued development in the red-ball format.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DD Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).