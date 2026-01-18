India and New Zealand are set to clash in a high-stakes series decider today, 18 January 2026, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. With the three-match ODI series currently level at 1-1, both teams have everything to play for in what is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. For fans in India, the availability of the live broadcast varies significantly depending on the service provider. Fan Breaches Security to Embrace Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Indian Batter's Calm and Composed Reaction Goes Viral.

Is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, this coverage is restricted to viewers using DD Free Dish and other terrestrial (antenna-based) networks.

As per the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, private broadcasters are required to share signals of sporting events of national importance with the state broadcaster for free-to-air distribution. Consequently, viewers with a standard DD Free Dish setup can watch the match without any additional subscription costs.

IND vs NZ on Cable and DTH Platform Availability

It is important to note that the live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on private DTH platforms such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV, nor on commercial cable networks.

Subscribers to these paid services can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights for the series. Multiple channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, will provide comprehensive coverage in various regional languages.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming and Digital Options

For those who prefer watching on mobile devices or smart TVs, the match is available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Digital access typically requires a valid subscription, though some promotional offers may apply depending on the user's data plan.

The series reached this decisive point after New Zealand secured a dominant seven-wicket victory in the second ODI at Rajkot, effectively cancelling out India’s win in the series opener at Vadodara. With clear weather forecast, fans can expect a competitive finish to the ODI leg of the tour.

