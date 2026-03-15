Cricket fans across Pakistan are gearing up for the high-stakes series decider between Pakistan and Bangladesh on 15 March 2026. As the three-match ODI series stands level at 1-1, the primary question for viewers at home is whether they can access the live action for free. The state-owned broadcaster, PTV Sports, has confirmed it will provide the live television telecast of the final match, ensuring widespread access for fans across the country. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI 2026

Is PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 Free Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

For viewers within Pakistan, the state broadcaster PTV Sports holds the primary television rights for the series. Additionally, A Sports will provide high-definition coverage for cable and satellite subscribers.

Digital fans have several mobile and web-based options. The series is being live-streamed on the Tamasha App, Tapmad, and the Myco platform. These services typically offer both free (ad-supported) and premium (ad-free) tiers, providing flexibility for those watching on the move.

International Broadcast Partners

While fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh enjoy terrestrial and satellite coverage, viewers in other regions will rely primarily on digital platforms:

India: No television telecast is available; however, the series is streaming exclusively on FanCode.

United Kingdom: ARY Digital holds the broadcast rights.

North America: Willow TV is the official broadcaster for fans in the USA and Canada.

Bangladesh: Local fans can tune into Gazi TV (GTV), T Sports, and Nagorik TV. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2026. The series has been a tale of two halves. Bangladesh dominated the opening fixture with an eight-wicket win, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana. Pakistan struck back with equal force in the second match, securing a 128-run victory (DLS method) behind an all-round masterclass from youngster Maaz Sadaqat. With the momentum shifting between the two Asian rivals, today’s match is more than just a series decider; it is a vital part of both teams’ preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).