India are set to take on New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 on 25 January at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Leading the five-match series 2-0, a victory tonight would see the Men in Blue clinch the trophy with two games to spare. The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has been in scintillating form. After a 48-run win in Nagpur and a record-breaking chase in Raipur, where Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 32 balls, India looks balanced and aggressive. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026

For Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand, the Guwahati fixture is a final opportunity to keep the series alive. The visitors have struggled to contain India’s power-hitting in the powerplay and will be hoping that the predicted evening dew helps their batters during the second innings. Amidst the excitement, many cricket fans across India are seeking clarification on whether the match will be available on the DD Sports and DD Free Dish networks.

Is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Yes, the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be available on DD Sports. However, there is a key distinction for viewers: the live telecast on DD Sports is exclusively available for DD Free Dish and other terrestrial network users. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, private cable and DTH operators (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV) are generally prohibited from carrying the DD Sports feed of such sporting events. Viewers using these commercial services will need to tune into the official private broadcaster's channels.

