India aims to secure a series-clinching victory as they face New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on 25 January, in Guwahati. Following a dominant 48-run win in Nagpur and a clinical seven-wicket chase in Raipur, Suryakumar Yadav’s side holds a commanding 2-0 lead. For Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps, this encounter is a vital must-win battle to stay alive in the series before it shifts to Visakhapatnam. 'I Have a Coach at Home', Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Ending T20I Fifty Drought To Help India Win IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026 (Watch Video).

India is treating this series as a final dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins next month. The emergence of Abhishek Sharma as a consistent power-hitter and Ishan Kishan's successful return to the middle order have solidified India's line-up.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate for their top order, particularly Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, to find form against India’s disciplined bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy. Raichur Instead of Raipur! Murali Kartik’s Goofs-up at Toss in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Weather Forecast

The weather outlook for Guwahati is highly encouraging for a full 40-over contest. According to the latest regional forecasts, the sky is expected to remain clear throughout the evening with no threat of rain.

Temperatures are predicted to hover between 18°C and 14°C, providing a cool, pleasant atmosphere for the players and the sold-out crowd. However, the most significant meteorological factor will be the high humidity levels, which are likely to result in a substantial amount of dew as the match progresses into the second innings. Viral Video Claims Hardik Pandya, Murali Kartik Engage in Heated Conversation Ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026.

Guwahati Weather Updates Live

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report For IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly red-soil tracks. Historically, the surface offers true bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots with confidence. The short boundaries and a fast outfield further suggest another high-scoring encounter, similar to the run-fests seen earlier this week.

While the pitch may provide some initial swing to the seamers under the lights due to the evening moisture, it typically settles into a belter. Captains winning the toss are almost certain to choose to bowl first, as the evening dew will make the ball difficult for spinners to grip in the second half of the match, significantly aiding the chasing side.

