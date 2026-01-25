Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25: Indian Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the third India vs New Zealand T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the renowned Kamakhya Temple ahead of the third match of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple

VIDEO | Head Coach Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Kamakhya Devi Temple ahead of 3rd T20I in Guwahati.

Notably, Gambhir also visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on January 16 ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series decider in Indore, which India lost to the visitors. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is currently leading the series 2-0 and will look to clinch it on Sunday when the Men in Blue take on the Kiwis in Guwahati.

In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube made a mockery of New Zealand's 209-run target as the hosts won the game in just 15.2 overs.

Coming to the match, fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra helped their side to post a challenging score of 208/6 in the first innings.

Ravindra played a good knock of 44 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and four sixes. Captain Santner (47* off 27 deliveries, including six fours and one six) helped their side to post a challenging target of 209 runs against the Men in Blue.

For India, Hardik Pandya (1/25), Harshit Rana (1/35), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/35), Shivam Dube (1/7) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) were among the wicket takers.

In response, blistering performances by left-handed batter Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav, and a cameo from all-rounder Shivam Dube helped India to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest. Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century as India posted 75/2 after the end of the first powerplay. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 Preview: India Aim to Wrap up Series Win Against New Zealand as Dew Factor Looms Large in Guwahati.

During the first ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes.

India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper

Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 36 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, as India won the high-scoring match by seven wickets. (ANI)

