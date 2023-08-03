After the Test and One-Day International (ODI) series, India and West Indies take on each other in the five-match T20I series. The IND vs WI 1st T20I takes place at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago and starts at 8 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener, fans are searching whether IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 live telecast is available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on the Doordarshan network. Read below for the details. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports. Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And Other Indian Cricket Team Players Pose for Their Headshot Session Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya captained the Indian Team in the last two ODIs and now will lead the side in the five T20Is. On the other hand, Rovman Powell will lead the home side who are looking to rebuild the team after recent debacles. With ICC T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies next year, India will be looking to test the new setup.

Is IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Good news for fans! The live telecast of India tour of West Indies will be available on DD Sports. DD Sports has the telecast rights of IND vs WI and will provide live action of the first Test. Not only on DD Free Dish, but DD Sports will also provide live telecast on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) and cable TV platforms as well. The live streaming online of India vs West Indies will be available on JioCinema and FanCode.

