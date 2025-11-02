The India women national cricket team will face the South Africa women national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC CWC 2025 Final will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and commence at 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with both teams eying the elusive silverware. While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches, will the IND-W vs SA-W ICC CWC 2025 Final live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV channels? Will It Rain in Navi Mumbai During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Check Live Weather Forecast of India Women vs South Africa Women Match.

Both teams are chasing history, with India, for the third time, aiming to win the coveted ICC Women's World Cup, while South Africa will be attempting their maiden try. Overall, in India Women vs South Africa Women, IND-W are leading with 20 wins, while SA-W have 13. However, IND-W vs SA-W Women's WC head-to-head records stand in favour of The Proteas Women, with three wins. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?.

Is India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Hence, fans can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W match live on its channels. But is the India Women vs Australia Women live telecast available on DD Sports? Yes, fans can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W live telecast on the DD Sports as well, but on DD Free Dish. The India Women vs Australia Women live telecast, however, will not be available on Doordarshan National TV channel.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's CWC 2025 Final on DD Sports

The stage is set & thrill is real!🥳 Who will rise as the new World Champion of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025? Drop your comments 👇🏻#WomenInBlue #WomensCricket #DDSports #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/JtGOU70lbS — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 1, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co head into the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final with a victory over seven-time champions Australia Women, while Laura Wolvaardt and her band of Women beat four-time winners England Women in semifinals, respectively.

