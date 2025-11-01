After the 30 blockbuster matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the stage is set for the ultimate battle as the India women's national cricket team will meet the South Africa women's national cricket team in the grand finale of the showpiece tournament on Sunday, November 2. The blockbuster clash between India and South Africa will be hosted at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The Women in Blue defeated the mighty Australia women's national cricket team in a record-breaking semi-final clash, whereas the Proteas Women thrashed England women's national cricket team in the first semi-final. In the group stages of the Women's World Cup 2025, South Africa women defeated India women in Visakhapatnam. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?

Harmanpreet Kaur got off to a strong start in their World Cup campaign, winning two consecutive games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Things changed pretty quickly for the hosts after Women in Blue suffered a hat-trick of defeats against South Africa, Australia and England. The Women in Blue qualified for the semi-finals after defeating New Zealand in a must-win game before registering a memorable win against the mighty Aussies in the second semi-final.

South Africa, on the other hand, started slowly and lost their tournament opener. The Proteas Women bounced back and thrashed New Zealand to secure their first win in the Women's World Cup 2025. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side defeated India in one of the most thrilling contests in the tournament. They produced dominant performances against Bangladesh and Pakistan before losing to Australia in their final league stage match. In the semi-final, they outclass tournament favourite England to reach the summit clash. India Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final and Who Will Win IND-W vs SA-W?

Navi Mumbai Live Weather Forecast

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 summit clash between India and South Africa will be held on November 2 and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in Navi Mumbai. The weather forecast in Navi Mumbai for the summit clash on Sunday is not the most promising, with chances of rain interrupting the IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2025 final in the evening. The conditions will remain cloudy with bursts of sunlight, but the chances of showers will gradually increase throughout the day.

