The stage is set for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, with the India women's national cricket team facing the South Africa women's national cricket team on Sunday, November 2. Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy ground will host the tournament's biggest clash that could transform the landscape of women's cricket in either nation. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 summit clash will also see a new champion. Fans eager to know whether there is a reserve day in case of rain washing out play in the IND vs SA ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2 will get the entire information here. India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are coming into this contest after defeating Australia Women in a memorable semi-final on October 30. Superb knocks of Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) helped the Women in Blue chase down the highest successful target (339) in women's ODI cricket history and reach the summit clash. The Proteas Women, on the other hand, are hot favourites to lift the prestigious title. They defeated England women in the semi-final and were equally good in the group stage matches in the Women's World Cup 2025.

An eye will be kept on the weather forecast in Navi Mumbai for the final. During the second semi-final, there were some showers before the start of the play. The Women's World Cup 2025 has seen several matches washed out or abandoned midway through. Fans who are looking to find details or information regarding the IND-W vs SA-W summit clash reserve day will get information here.

Is There A Reserve Day For India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final 2?

Yes, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match between India and South Africa at Navi Mumbai will have a reserve day. If the India Women vs South Africa Women summit clash match cannot be completed on the matchday due to rain, the match will resume on November 3, which is the reserve day. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Century Helps India Beat Australia To Reach Final.

Full efforts will be made on November 2 to conduct the minimum overs (20 overs each side) required to finish the game, but if rain doesn't allow, the match will go to the reserve day, November 3. If the reserve day gets washed out due to rain or other circumstances, both teams will share the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).