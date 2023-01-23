The Indian women’s team would aim to carry their good form and momentum when they take on their counterparts from West Indies in their second game of the SA Tri-Series 2023. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did well to restrict hosts South Africa to just 120/9 after a not-so-impressive batting effort saw them muster just 147/6 on the board. Amanjot Kaur was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 41 to propel India to a competitive score of some kind. Later, Deepti Sharma snared three wickets and Devika Vaidya took two as South Africa fell short of the target by 27 runs. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women SA Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in East London.

India are now up against a West Indies side which had lost to South Africa by a heavy margin. Chasing 144 to win, South Africa bowlers, led by a brilliant effort from Masabata Klaas (4/21), were able to stop West Indies to just 97/8. India start this match as favourites to win, but West Indies have players who can spring a surprise.

Is IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I at East London on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But, IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. India Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Radio Commentary

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary on the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide a live stream of the live commentary of India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I.

