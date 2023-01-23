The third T20I of the ongoing Women's Tri-Series 2023 is scheduled between India Women (IN-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W). The two teams will square off on Monday, January 23, at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The third encounter of the tri-series starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The upcoming clash between India and West Indies women will be the first face-off in Tri-series involving the two teams. Team India, with the momentum of the previous win against South Africa backing them, are favourites to win the match. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women SA Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in East London.

Despite sealing the opening T20I against South Africa in the ongoing Tri-series, team India gathered odds and ends to bring off a win. Fair enough, the team played without many mains in the batting department, including regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol need to come in handy at the top end in the next outing to avoid leaning on the middle order completely. The senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma is a key force to the side in middle, especially after her previous performance and the team will additionally bank on her in the upcoming match. While novice Amanjot Kaur will be equally assertive going into the next game after her debut performance. The Women-in-blue bowled tight lines and lengths in the previous match and displayed promising skillsets. Even though if pacer Renuka Singh misses next outing as well, team India is assured of a well-balanced bowling unit.

Whereas, West Indies Women are yet to open their account in the Tri-Series after South Africa handed them a 44-run defeat, lately. After skipper Hayley Matthews and partner Britney Cooper started off well while chasing, a sudden fall of wickets allowed an easy release of well-built opening momentum. The bowling also looked wobbly as West Indies bowlers gave away many runs. The team altogether needs an introspection on their previous defeat and make a strong comeback in the next outing without relying wholly on their skipper Hayley Matthews. IND-W vs WI-W T20 Tri-Series 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in East London.

When Is 3rd T20I Match of Women's Tri-series 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 23 (Monday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast 3rd T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women's Tri-Series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the 3rd T20I in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 to watch the Live Telecast of 3rd T20I of the Women's Tri-Series 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of 3rd T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of the Star network, will provide Live Streaming of the 3rd T20I of South Africa Women's Tri-Series 2023. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of the 3rd T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

