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Pakistan and Australia resume their three-match T20 International series on 31 January at the Gaddafi Stadium in PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026. Following a convincing 22-run victory in the opening fixture, the hosts lead the series 1-0 and have the opportunity to secure a series win on home soil. Spectators Fight During PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in Lahore, Video Goes Viral.

Pakistan enters the second match with significant momentum. In the first T20I, a stellar all-round performance by Saim Ayub and disciplined bowling from the spin department stifled the Australian chase. Captain Salman Ali Agha will likely field an unchanged side to maintain the winning rhythm.

Australia, led by Travis Head in the absence of the rested Mitchell Marsh, will be desperate to level the series. The visitors are expected to rely heavily on veteran spinner Adam Zampa, who was the standout performer for the Aussies in the first game with figures of 4/24. Lahore Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

PAK vs AUS Broadcast Availability on PTV Sports

For viewers in Pakistan, the national broadcaster PTV Sports is providing full live coverage of the series. The match is also being telecast on A Sports, ensuring wide accessibility across the country. Digital audiences in Pakistan can stream the action live via the Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco apps.

In contrast, the broadcast landscape in India remains restricted to digital platforms. There is no live telecast available on any Indian television channel. However, fans in India can access a free live stream through the Sports TV YouTube channel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).