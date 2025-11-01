Pakistan national cricket team made a strong comeback against the South Africa national cricket team in the ongoing PAK vs SA T20Is, clinching the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 by nine wickets, thanks to performances from Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf to draw the series level at 1-1. Both teams will now take on each other in the third and final PAK vs SA T20I of the ongoing three-match series in the decider on November 1, which too, will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan Beat South Africa by Nine Wickets in PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025; Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza Star As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

The PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will commence at 8 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with both teams eyeing the coveted trophy, and kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations on a high note. Ten Sports and A Sports will provide PAK vs SA T20Is 2025 live telecast on TV, Tapmad, and Tamasha live streaming viewing options in Pakistan. Will the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Scroll below to know. Babar Azam Becomes All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025

PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025

Match PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Date November 1 Time 8:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I on PTV Sports TV channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).