Pakistan national cricket team have managed to bag a big win in the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. The side has won by nine wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This win wouldn't have been this easy without the lethal batting from Saim Ayub, who slammed 71 runs off 38 balls not out. Bowlers Faheem Ashraf (4/23) and Salman Mirza (3/14) must be credited the most for their spells in the first innings, which made South Africa all out for a mere 110 total runs. Pakistan chased the target in just 13.1 overs, scoring 112/1. Pakistan now have levelled the series 1-1. None from South Africa could leave a mark on this match. The 3rd T20I will be the decider. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match Result

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 An unfortunate result for #TheProteas Men in the second T20I, as Pakistan levelled the series with a 9-wicket win. 🏏 All is to play for in the decider tomorrow in the third and final T20I of the series! 💪🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vpHY0akORJ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 31, 2025

