Former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin celebrates his 40th birthday today (November 7, 2020). Franklin represented the Black Caps in all formats of the game as is hailed as one of the most prolific all-rounders to ever play for the Kiwi cricket team. He played as a left-arm medium-pace bowler with an ability to swing the ball and a middle-order batsman, who can strike the ball with tremendous power. Top Performances by James Franklin.

Born in Wellington, James Franklin played 31 Tests and 110 One-day Internationals for New Zealand, taking a combined 163 wickets in both formats while averaging over 20. Franklin made his international debut against Zimbabwe in January 2001 as a 20-year-old and later in the same year, played his first Test match for the Black Caps against Pakistan. Franklin also has a Test century to his name, which came against South Africa in 2006. So as the former New Zealand cricketer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About James Franklin

James Franklin was born on November 7, 1980, in Wellington, New Zealand

James Franklin is one of two New Zealand cricketers to ever take a hat-trick on Test Cricket

On World Cup debut in 2007, James Franklin took a wicket with his first legitimate delivery, becoming the first cricketer to do so

He holds the record highest strike rate in a single inning. He achieved the feat against Canada in 2007 EC with 31 runs off 8 balls

James Franklin has a test century to his name which came against South Africa in 2006 in Cape Town

He was appointed as head coach of Durham County Cricket Club in January 2019

James Franklin brought an end to his international playing career in 2015 when he signed for English county club Middlesex. He captained the England club to the title in 2016, ending their 23-year wait for a trophy. James Franklin also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League from 2011 to 2012.

