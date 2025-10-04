New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Hosts New Zealand cricket team still trail the three-match series against the Australia national cricket team 0-1, after the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 ended in a no-result, thanks to rain playing spoilsport ahead of the third and final New Zealand vs Australia T20I, which is now a decider, with BlackCaps needing a win to level the series, and the Baggy Greens requiring a win to clinch the tourney. This T20I series means a lot for both teams, as it kicks off preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs AUS T20I?

The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 was truncated from 20 overs to nine overs per side, but only 2.1 overs were possible of the Australian innings, when incessant showers forced match officials to call off the contest. Mitchel Marsh and Co have already retained the Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy despite the contest getting called off, as they won the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I Date Saturday, October 4 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (live telecast), SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will be played on Saturday, October 4, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, and will commence at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Ish Sodhi Surpasses Tim Southee To Become New Zealand's Most Capped T20I Player, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the NZ vs AUS 2025 T20I series online viewing option, read below. Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. FanCode will also provide live online viewing options in its app and website in India. However, for both Sony LIV and FanCode, fans would require a subscription, respectively. Given a 1-0 lead, Australia holds a slight edge over New Zealand and might come out on top.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).