Indian national cricket team might suffer a jolt just before their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign starts. The most vital bowler of the team, Jasprit Bumrah might need to be sidelined owing to the injury he is dealing with. It has been learned that the decision regarding his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy will be taken on February 11, the last day for the submission of squads for the tournament by the teams to ICC. Bumrah was previously included in the provisional 15-player squad BCCI announced for the tournament on January 18. Indian Cricket Team New Jersey: India Players Pose in New Kit Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (View Pics)

As per ESPNcricinfo, recently Jasprit Bumrah had a scan on his back at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Now the board's medical team will communicate with the selectors and team management, and only then the final decision will be taken. Bumrah was previously expected to be a part of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, after missing the first two for injury. But, he is now in Bengaluru, at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, thus doubts about his availability are getting stronger. Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take A Look At Top Five Run-Getters in Tournament's History

The 31-year-old pace bowler last played a game in Sydney, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when he wasn't able to bowl in the second innings. It was speculated to be a stress reaction on his back, requiring him to be out of action for five weeks. The selection committee added him to the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar saying that the bowler won't be available only for the first couple of games of the ongoing IND vs ENG series. He was expected to be a part of 3rd ODI after missing the first two, but now with more scans being made, even his availability for the Champions Trophy is seriously doubtful.

Who Would Replace Jasprit Bumrah if He Doesn't play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The most likely replacement for Jasprit Bumrah if he is not available is expected to be Harshit Rana. The KKR bowler just made his ODI debut in the ongoing IND vs ENG ODI series. He had a debut to remember, picking three wickets.

However, if Bumrah is available to play in the later stages of the Champions Trophy, the management might still keep him, and change the 15-member squad later if required. It must be noted that any changes after February 11 in the squads need to be approved by ICC's technical committee.

