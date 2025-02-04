Mumbai, February 4: With the Champions Trophy set to return after more than seven years, top ODI sides will look to add a coveted ICC title to their trophy cabinets. While teams will chase the title, certain players will look to put piles of runs on the board to help their team's cause. The Champions Trophy has witnessed some renowned batting talents, who have dominated the top-run scorer charts since the inception of the tournament. Here is a look at players who have dominated the ICC Champions Trophy with runs. India vs Pakistan Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Sold Out Within an Hour.

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle (Photo Credit: Twitter/@SaheelShareef25)

The former Caribbean batter who shattered numerous records throughout his career is the leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. In 17 matches, the former southpaw garnered 791 runs at an average of 52.73 at a strike rate of 88.77. His impressive tally includes three centuries and a sole fifty.

2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Mahela Jayawardene (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The former Sri Lanka batter is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament. In 22 matches he garnered 742 runs at an average of 41.22, including five fifties.

3. Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo credit: Instagram @shikhardofficial)

The former Indian opener is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. In 10 matches, Dhawan made a whopping 701 runs at an average of 77.88, including three centuries and three fifties.

4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has featured in 22 matches and struck 683 runs at an average of 37.94 including a sole fifty and four fifties.

5. Sourav Ganguly (India)

Sourav Ganguly (Photo credit: X @ICC)

The former Indian captain is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament. He featured in 13 Champions Trophy matches and scored 665 runs at an average of 73.88 with three fifties and three centuries.