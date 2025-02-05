Ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Team India players did the customary photo shoot, where the cricketers were seen donning the new Indian national cricket team jersey. The BCCI took to social media platform X and shared photos of Indian players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya amongst others posing while wearing the new ODI jersey. Interestingly, captain Rohit Sharma was not seen in the pictures shared by BCCI. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 will take place in Nagpur tomorrow, February 6. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur

Team India's New ODI Jersey

Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant All Smiles

