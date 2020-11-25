Team India are scheduled to take on Australia in a full-fledged series and before the start of the highly-anticipated series, India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen mentoring young pacer Kartik Tyagi during a recent training session. Kartik Tyagi, who recently played for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2020, has been included in the squad as one of the four additional bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Team India’s New Retro Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2020.

This is the first time Kartik Tyagi has been named in the senior Indian squad for an international series and the 20-year-old will have a great opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the game. ‘When you have the best in the business to guide you in your journey’ the Indian Cricket Team posted on their social media with a photo of Jasprit Bumrah whilst giving some advice to the youngster. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal All Smiles in Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Squad Goal’ Post Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series 2020.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Kartik Tyagi is one of the four bowlers along with T Natarajan, Ishan Porel and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who have travelled with the Indian team for the tour of Australia. Though the mentioned players are still not in the main squad, they could very well get their opportunity if someone from the first team gets injured.

The 20-year-old was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the player auction and made his IPL debut for the franchise this season, Kartik Tyagi impressed in his very first Indian Premier League campaign, taking nine wickets in 10 games. The youngster had also represented India at the U-19 Cricket Wirld Cup which was held earlier this year.

India are set to play Australia in three One-Day Internationals, three T20Is and four Test matches, The first game of the series is scheduled to start on November 27, 2020. India won the ODI and Test series the last time they toured Australia and will be hoping to do the same this time around as well.

