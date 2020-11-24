Dashing Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture with Team India's new retro jersey ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Posting the selfie on Twitter, the 34-year-old wrote: "New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go @indiancricketteam." For the unversed, the Indian cricket team will go for the navy blue jersey against Australia instead of the traditional sky blue kit. Team India donned a similar jersey during the 1992 Cricket World Cup. MPL sports sponsor the gear and the logo of the fantasy-game app can be seen in Dhawan's picture. Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma to Miss First Two Australia Tests.

As per BCCI's new kit sponsorship deal, MPL are kit sponsors for three years, starting from November 2020. The fantasy game platform will also be sponsoring the Team India for the upcoming tour to Australia, which commences on November 27 with a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, let's look at Team India's new kit in Dhawan's latest Instagram post.

View Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Meanwhile, Team India are currently serving a 14-day quarantine period in Sydney ahead of the ODI series. Nevertheless, Cricket Australia have made all necessary arrangements for the visitors to train and polished their skills. Although India have named a strong squad for limited-over games, Rohit Sharma's absence might hamper the team. Mayank Agarwal is likely to be Dhawan's new opening partner while KL Rahul is set to bat at number five with the wicket-keeping duties.

Notably, India have pleasant memories from their last visit to Australia in 2018-19. While the T20I series was tied 1-1, India won the Test & ODI series by 2-1. However, they'll indeed face a more significant challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Australian team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).