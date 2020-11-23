The Indian cricket team is currently serving quarantine in Sydney ahead of their first international assignment after the coronavirus-induced break. They are slated to play three ODIs against Australia, starting from November 27. Although all players and support staff are in isolation, Cricket Australia have made arrangements for the visitors to train and polished their skills. Well, it seems like that the Men in Blue are enjoying a gala time and Shikhar Dhawan’s latest Instagram picture backs the fact. The southpaw shared a photo with his teammates, and their smiles suggest that the training is on song. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

“Squad Goals,” Dhawan wrote while sharing a picture with KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, batting coach Vikram Rathour, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar and Hanuma Vihari. Fans were enthralled seeing the team’s positive mind-set as the comment section got flooded in no time. Meanwhile, let’s look at the pic.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s men arrived in Australia after the conclusion of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on November 10. Although they have named a strong squad for limited-over games, Rohit Sharma’s absence might hamper the team. Mayank Agarwal is likely to be Dhawan’s new opening partner while KL Rahul is set to bat at number five with the wicket-keeping duties.

Notably, India have pleasant memories from their last visit to Australia in 2018-19. While the T20I series was tied 1-1, India won the Test & ODI series by 2-1. However, they’ll indeed face a more significant challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Australian team.

