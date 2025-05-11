India is all set to tour England for a five-match Test series starting from later June, commencing the start of the new International season and India's World Test Championship 2025-27 journey. Since the commencement of the World Cup Test championship in 2019, India missed the final for the first time in 2023-25 cycle as South Africa and Australia are the two teams making the summit clash this time. India, who were well on course for a long time in terms of qualification lost three Test matches in a row at home to New Zealand and then lose 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to get knocked out. As India's season starts with a marquee away Test series, they eye some big changes. Rohit Sharma Retires: Check Out Former India Test Captain and Opener's Stats and Records In Red-Ball Cricket.

Test captain Rohit Sharma has already announced his retirement from the format and now India is looking towards a new direction with a fresh face as the captain of the side. Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain when Virat Kohli stepped down from Test captaincy following the South Africa tour in 2021. Following three years of captaincy of Rohit Sharma, BCCI now wants to look to the future and at more long term options. Jasprit Bumrah led India in Australia for two Test matches when Rohit is not available for playing. Under Bumrah, India won the Test match at Perth although he was injured and had to leave the field in Sydney. Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism, Says Players Have Built 'Thick Skin' (Watch Video).

Bumrah along with two much younger options in Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are being considered for the Test captaincy. Pant has been one of the better and consistent performers for India in Test cricket while Gill has the biggest promise of being a three format regular and a captaincy option in all three. Although, there is yet to be confirmation on who will get the responsibility to lead in England and in the future, SKY Cricket reported that Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of the contention to be the next India captain. After his back injury which kept him out of the ICC Champions Trophy, it is uncertain whether he will feature in all Test matches from here on. BCCI will want to make a more consistently available option as the Test captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).