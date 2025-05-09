Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma announced a shocking retirement from Test cricket. The 38-year-old announced his decision on social media ahead of the upcoming Test series in England. Recently, in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Rohit was asked if criticism affects a player. The former Test captain replied that even though it's part of players' lives, the players tend to develop a thick skin to deal with unnecessary outside noise. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vimal Kumar (@vimalwa)

Rohit Sharma's Full Interview

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)