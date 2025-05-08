A white-ball legend, Rohit Sharma has bid Test cricket adieu, representing the India national cricket team in the format between 2013 and 2025. Sharma's Test career started late, given the Indian team's stacked batting order until the retirements of several stalwarts, after which the Mumbai batter transitioned from a late middle-order batter to an opener with ease to etch his name in the record books as one of the best for India in whites. BCCI Congratulates Rohit Sharma As Star Indian Cricketer Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of India vs England Test Series.

Sharma kicked off his Test career with back-to-back centuries, which included one on debut against the West Indies, after which the batting form slumped, and it took three years to hit another red-ball ton in 2017 against Sri Lanka. However, it was from 2019 when Sharma came into his own as a Test opener and hit hundreds both in and away conditions. Poor form in 2024 saw the batter contemplate his place in the whites after struggles against New Zealand at home, and Australia during BGT 2024-25.

A slump in form and questions over his fitness and form led to Sharma announcing his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, after playing 67 international matches for India, including leading the team 24 times as captain. Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket: Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Other Indian Cricketers Applauds Hitman on His Retirement.

Rohit Sharma's Test Record

In 67 outings for India in red-ball cricket, Sharma accumulated 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, which include 12 tons and 18 half-centuries, which have come in batting positions between first and sixth.

Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Top Score Overall 67 4,301 40.57 12 18 212 Home 34 2,535 51.73 10 8 212 Away 31 1,644 31.01 2 10 127 Neutral 2 122 30.50 0 0 43 As Captain 24 1,254 30.58 4 4 131

As a bowler, Sharma managed just two wickets across his Test career, getting scalps of Gary Ballance and Mitchell Marsh in 2014, against England and Australia, respectively.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 5-fors Overall 67 2 112 1/26 0

As a captain, Sharma overtook the reins from the highly successful Virat Kohli and led the side in 24 matches, where India won 12, lost nine, and drew three. Sharma’s Test captaincy stint included home series wins over Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and Bangladesh, apart from winning in the West Indies and drawing in South Africa. As captain Rohit led India in the World Test Championship 2021-23 against Australia. Rohit Sharma Retires: Rajasthan Royals Point Out Common 19:29 Time In India Test Captain’s and MS Dhoni’s Retirement Announcement.

Matches Win Loss Draw Captain 24 12 9 3

Sharma's best series as captain was against England at home, where India came out victorious in the five-Test series 4-1. However, a clean sweep against New Zealand at home and a horrid BGT 2024-25 will always leave a blot on Sharma's stellar record as Test captain.

Rohit Sharma will continue to play One-Day International (ODI) cricket for India, and most likely lead the team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, looking to win his first-ever ODI WC, having already ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

